Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 30)

Roy Giles

Friday at 1:00 pm, Paris Police arrested Roy Giles, 50, in the 900-block of S. Main in regards to a warrant. Lamar County had an outstanding warrant for motion to revoke probation on Giles.

Jordan Edwards

Just before 6:30 Friday evening, officers arrested Jordan Edwards, 25, in the 100-block of W. Provine after a traffic stop. They found a small amount of cocaine and marijuana in Edwards’ possession. Edwards also had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Ricky Carreno

Also at 6:36 pm, police worked a disturbance involving a man with a gun in the 400-block of SE 20th. Officers arrested Ricky Carreno, 25, who allegedly pointed a firearm at multiple people during a heated verbal altercation. The found a handgun near Carreno. They also discovered Carreno was a convicted felon and had a Lamar County outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police worked a burglary Saturday morning around 12:30 in the 900-block of Polk Street. A possible known suspect had forced entry into the complainant’s residence and took a television. The investigation is ongoing.

Blair Jaral

Saturday afternoon before 4:00 officers arrested Blair Jaral, 19, after a traffic stop in the 900-block of N. Main. They found Jaral in possession of a small amount of cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, and two misdemeanor charges.

Dominick Sanders

Just after 6:00 pm Saturday police responded to the 2000-block of Lamar Ave and arrested Dominick Sanders, 23, on two outstanding warrants for burglary of a habitation. They stemmed from an incident reported on April 9 where a known suspect had forced entry into a house. He assaulted the complainant, took items and fled.

Amy Brumbalow

Saturday at 7:34 pm officers arrested Amy Brumbalow, 48, in the 1900-block of W. Walker in regards to a warrant. Brumbalow had outstanding felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping, both of which were out of Oklahoma. They reportedly found her in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers worked an assault in the 2200-block of W. Kaufman, which reportedly occurred in the 1700-block of Fairfax. A known suspect had held a box cutter to the complainant’s throat during an altercation. The investigation is ongoing.

Georgiann Morris

Just before midnight, Saturday, Police responded to the 2200-block of Bonham in regards to a follow-up on another case. Officers arrested Georgiann Morris, 35, in the 1800-block of Bonham. Morris had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and they added a misdemeanor charge.

Dawson Huie

Sunday morning at 8:40 police responded to the 300-block of Stone Ave., and arrested Dawson Huie, 19, in regards to two outstanding misdemeanors. Reportedly officers found him in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Wesley Watkins

Just before 10:00 am Sunday, Paris Police arrested Wesley Watkins, 23, in the 400-block of NE 25th after a traffic stop. They discovered Watkins had an outstanding warrant for theft of property less than $2500 with two or more convictions.

At 4:30 Sunday afternoon police arrested Shalone Shobe, 43, in the 600-block of SE 3rd for public intoxication. On 04-29-2018 at 4:32 P.M. Officers responded to a public intoxication complaint in the 600-block of SE 3rd. Reportedly Shobe appeared to be intoxicated and had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants. They also found Shobe in possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

A victim reported a burglary in the 400-block of NE 12th. An unknown suspect entered the house and stole numerous items including propane tanks and a lawnmower.

A victim reported the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Sunday morning in the 3000-block of E. Cherry. Someone took a 2011 Chevrolet pickup without permission. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to an assault complaint in the 600-block of W. Sherman around 7:00 Sunday evening. An unknown suspect had assaulted the complainant with a pipe causing two minor lacerations to the complainant’s face. The investigation is ongoing.