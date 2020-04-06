Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 6)

Brenda Kaye Allen

Paris Police arrested Brenda Kaye Allen, 40, of Paris, in the 1800-block of W. Houston at 1:49 Sunday morning. A report from earlier in the evening stated that she had driven off in a vehicle from the 800-block of SE 20th without the owner’s knowledge or permission. Police found Allen driving the listed stolen car, charged her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and later transferred Allen to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a fraud call in the 2600-block of N. Main Saturday afternoon at 1:44. Reportedly, a male had entered the store and handed the clerk a $20.00 bill. The male then asked the clerk to check to see if it was a fake bill. When the money was determined to be, the clerk called the police for assistance. The suspect was located and questioned. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2300-block of W. Austin Saturday evening at 9:22. Allegedly, a 43-year-old male was visiting the residence of his estranged wife when an argument ensued. Assaulted during the altercation was a 10-year-old female. The incident is under investigation.

Charlie Wae Lawrence

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 5700-block of Clarksville Sunday evening at 9:03. The driver, Charlie Wade Lawrence, 35, of Paris, had three outstanding felony warrants out of Red River County, Texas, charging him with forgery of a financial instrument. Officers arrested Wade and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Dantrell McQuest Patterson

Police arrested Dantrell McQuest Patterson, 38, of Paris, in the 2300-block of Crescent Dr at 4:16 am Monday on a felony probation violation warrant. Patterson is currently on probation for a burglary of a habitation conviction. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 177 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 5).