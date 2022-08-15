Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 15)

Charles George Bell, Jr.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave at 8:33 last Friday morning. Officers identified the suspect as Charles George Bell, Jr. They located Bell in a room with other people, having an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with the Sex offender’s duty to register. Bell also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bell was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Junior Turner

Paris Police observed a vehicle parked in a fire lane in the 1300-block of Clarksville at 1:59 Friday afternoon. They identified the driver as Larry Junior Turner, 36, of Paris, with an outstanding Lamar County Felony warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They arrested Bell and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Billy Mack Lester, Jr.

Friday evening at 7:23, Paris Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1300-block of Johnson St. Officers located both parties in the vicinity. The female victim reported that Billy Mack Lester, Jr, 40, of Paris, had choked her during an altercation. Lester was arrested and charged with the assault of a family member by impeding breathing and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Tracie Michaelle Barnes

Paris Police stopped a 2018 Jeep bearing New Mexico license plates in the 10-block of SE 24th St at 11:52 Friday night for failing to use a turn signal. During the stop, officers located over four grams of methamphetamine. The driver, Tracie Michaelle Barnes, 31, and passenger Joshua Shane Nava, 33, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance. Both were booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Staci Lynn Brochaille

Staci Lynn Brochaille, 38, of Paris, was arrested at her residence at 10:35 Saturday morning on a Lamar County Felony motion to revoke a probation warrant. Brochaille is currently on probation for possessing a controlled substance conviction and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday afternoon at 5:57, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 400-block of E. Price. The victim reported that they returned to the home on this date and found someone had broken a window to access the residence. Once inside, the suspects rummaged through drawers and closets and stole a gaming console. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 2100-block of Graham at 6:01 Saturday evening. The victim reported that someone had stolen their wallet from their car sometime during the night. Since that theft, the suspects had attempted to use the victim’s debit card to extract money from the victim’s account. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance involving a firearm at 1:24 Sunday morning in the 500-block of NE 10th. When officers arrived, they located a 41-year-old male victim of an assault. The victim reported that his two adult sons had been arguing when he arrived at the residence, and one shot at the other. The two then turned the argument onto the victim. One of the sons struck the victim in his head with a pistol, but the victim did not seek medical treatment. The two suspects left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 21 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Aug 14).