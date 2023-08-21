Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 21)

Friday morning at 6:02, a female in the 30o block of NE 30th complained that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her. The female victim had arrived at the residence and observed another female sleeping on the ex-boyfriend’s couch. The ex-boyfriend said that the victim had not lived there in months. The victim claims he choked her during an altercation. Police took an Assault Impede Breath report.

At 8:18 Friday morning, a Community Service Officer took a report on Fraud Possession Use of a Credit Card. The victim stated that while in the 2500 block of North Main Street, she used her brother’s Discover Card, which she has permission to possess to pay his bills. He is in hospice. She purchased drinks for about $4. The credit card machine didn’t accept the card on the first attempt, so she inserted the card a second time. She later learned that a second transaction at the exact location appeared on the card for $400, which officers will investigate.

Samuel Lawrence Walker

Police arrested Samuel Lawrence Walker, 61, of Idabel, Friday afternoon at 12:09 in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue for shoplifting a “hoverboard.” Walker stated that he did not intend to steal the merchandise. He had made a mistake because he was not “paying attention.” Officers booked Walker for Theft of Property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

On Saturday morning at 3:19, officers worked a burglar alarm in the 200 block of N. Main. Someone shattered the left front door, and surveillance footage captured a heavy-set black male entering the store after throwing a brick through the front door. He took an undetermined amount of electronic cigarette-tobacco-type items.

Davion Markeus Brown

Monday morning at 2:29, officers looked for a suspect walking in the 900 block of E. Houston. The subject was Davion Markeus Brown, 17, of Paris. Brown admitted to the burglary and had stolen vapes to sell them. They booked Brown for Burglary of Building and Criminal Mischief for more than $100 but less than $750. The store was missing $1,386 worth of items that officers returned to the owner.

Cody Gene Berry

Saturday morning at 9:40, Cody Gene Berry, 44, of Big Sandy, was arrested in the 600 block of SE 24th. It was after officers responded to a security check. The complainant was out of town and said no one should be at the residence. Police located Berry slowly walking out of the back door, attempting to avoid being seen. They booked him on a Lamar County Sheriff’s Felony Warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and an Upshur County Felony Warrant for Release of Surety-Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Santwan Dewayne Gray

Paris Officers received a “Assist Other Agency” call from Camp County Deputies and responded to the 2500 block of North Main Street. That was Saturday at 12:47 pm. A female runaway had rented a room and was in the company of a male subject. During the investigation, the male subject was Santwan Dewayne Gray, 44, of Paris. Gray had possession of crack cocaine, and officers booked him for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. They arranged for the female’s mother to pick her up from the Paris Police Department.

Glen Alan Posey

At 12:52 Saturday afternoon, police worked a shoplifter in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Glen Alan Posey, 63, of Lancaster, had concealed items on his person in a bag and had passed all points to pay. Posey had shoplifted $173 worth of merchandise, and officers booked him for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more prior convictions, a State Jail Felony.

A victim reported that someone had taken his wallet and a firearm from a residence in the 100 block of East Price Street. The report was on Saturday afternoon at 2:53. He inquired with other occupants, but they had yet to locate the items.

The Paris Police Department responded to 213 Calls for Service, Arrested 17 adults, and made 11 Traffic Stops over the weekend ending Sunday (Aug 20).