Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 22)

Raphael Jamule Clegg

Paris Police arrested Raphael Jamule Clegg, 28, at 9:12 last Friday morning at his residence. Clegg was involved in a disturbance and had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from a May 30 incident where Clegg had possession of a handgun during a disturbance. Officers placed Clegg in the Lamar County Jail.

Clarence Lavar Steptoe

Paris Police arrested Clarence Lavar Steptoe, 43, of Brookston, on a parole violation warrant, at the Paris District Parole Office at 4:35 Friday afternoon. They booked Steptoe and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a fraud call at 6:46 Friday evening. The victim reported that a known person asked them to break a $100. The victim gave the suspect five $20, and the person left. The victim discovered the $100 bill was counterfeit as soon as the person left. The investigation continues.

Sunday morning at 3:01, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100-block of NW 31st St. The 40-year-old victim reported that a previous relationship confronted her when she arrived home. The suspect was carrying a tire iron and threatened the victim. The suspect then used the tire iron and damaged the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then assaulted the victim with his fist. A passenger in the victim’s car then confronted the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 2300-block of W. Austin at 3:11 Sunday morning. The reporting person advised officers that they were having a party at their residence when they heard gunfire from the roadway in front of their house. The reporting person then observed a vehicle driving away from the area. A few minutes later, they returned and fired another round into the ground in front of the house. No one was injured, and the investigation continues.

Dantrel Patterson

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of SE 9th at 4:06 Sunday morning. The victim reported that Dantrel Patterson was at the residence, causing a disruption, and had broken several windows of the home before leaving in a vehicle. Officers located him in the vicinity, made a traffic stop, and determined Patterson was intoxicated with a child under 15 in the car. Officers arrested Patterson on charges of a felony driving while intoxicated, placing him in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1300-block of W. Austin Sunday afternoon at 12:37. The victim reported that a 25-year-old male living at the residence threw a mirror at the victim during an argument, cutting the victim’s hand. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 223 calls for service and arrested five people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Aug 21).