Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 23)

Clint Cooper 11 hours ago

Last Friday, officers arrested Bradley Eatherly in the 1100-block of SE 23 after receiving several complaints of gunfire and threats with a firearm. He was arrested without incident and transported to the police department for booking.

Officers arrested Chase Alan Aills while investigating another call in the 400-block of SW 4th. They took Aills into custody without incident, and the investigation on the other crime will continue.

Paris Police responded to 358 calls for service and made seven arrests between Friday and Sunday night (Aug 22).

