Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 26)

Willie Odell Beck

Paris Police located two males behind a closed business in the 2700-block of Lamar Ave Friday morning at about 2:58. One of the subjects was identified as Willie Odell Beck, 30, of Paris. Beck had an outstanding felony warrant out of Ellis County charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Beck was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Richard Donald Smith

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2400-block of E. Cherry Friday afternoon at 5:18. The driver, Richard Donald Smith, 56, of Paris, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100-block of E. Hearne Saturday morning at 1:30. Reportedly, two females were in an argument and were attempting to get into a vehicle to leave the scene when several people started yelling at them. An altercation ensued, and one of the victims claimed that they were assaulted with a crowbar. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. It is unknown if the victim sought medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2600-block of N. Main Sunday afternoon at 3:53. Reportedly, the victim advised that his roommate’s boyfriend had stolen his car while he was asleep. He had learned that the vehicle had been sold to an unknown person in Oklahoma. The incident is under investigation. While working a call, officers heard gunshots in the area of the 100-block of NE 6th St Sunday night at 9:23. They observed two males running from a residence in the 600-block of E. Price St. Both of the subjects were detained after a short foot chase. Allegedly they were inside the home when two other black males shot into the house with a shotgun. The victim advised that the incident was over a woman. No one was injured from the gunshots. During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was observed in the living room, and upon obtaining a search warrant for the residence, a baggie of crack cocaine and a handgun were found. No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Sunday morning at 02:32, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 1400-block of E. Price. Reportedly, sometime between 7:00 pm Saturday and 1:30 am Sunday, someone broke the window by the front door and reached inside the residence and unlocked the front door. The victim advised that the only thing that they could find missing was a large amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 237 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Aug 25).