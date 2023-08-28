Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 28)

Luis Duran

Friday before noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Houston on a complaint by Luis Duran that someone had been in his house. As the officer continued to speak with Duran, it became apparent that Duran was under the influence of some intoxicant. Duran eventually admitted to having used Methamphetamine and had possession of a quantity. They arrested him for possessing a controlled substance and booked Duran without incident.

Last Friday at 1:09 pm, police received a report of known individuals kicking in a door to a residence in the 700 block of Pine Bluff. The suspects had taken food products from a deep freeze. A witness identified the individuals involved as the victim knew them. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Hubbard St. about a vehicle burglary Friday morning. The victim had left a handgun in his vehicle, and sometime between Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 26, an unknown individual forced entry, taking the firearm. They entered the gun into a nationwide database as stolen.

Saturday morning at 12:10, officers responded to the 2800 block of Stillhouse Rd. They spoke with a victim who advised that a known relative had stolen cash and jewelry from them while they were patient. Employees of the facility had seen the suspect in the victim’s room on the date in question.

Charles Lewis Nichols

Sunday, an officer responded to a criminal trespass call in the 1800 block of Bonham. A previously warned white male was sitting outside the business property. The officer arrested Charles Lewis Nichols for being at the business.

Paris Police worke a sexual assault at Paris Regional Medical Center that had occurred in the 400 block of NE 35th. Police knew one suspect that was involved, but two were unidentified. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 52 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 357 calls for service ending Sunday (Aug 27).