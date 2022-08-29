Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 29)

Alyssa Haley Thoms

Paris Police arrested Alyssa Haley Thoms, 31, of Paris, at her residence at 7:56 Friday morning. Thoms was known to have an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Officers booked Thoms and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police worked on a vehicle burglary in the 3300-block of Pine Bluff Friday afternoon at 12:24. The victim had left the vehicle unlocked overnight, and someone had stolen a debit card and a firearm. The incident is under investigation.

Lisa Mann Leeks

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of Deshong Dr at 1:26 Friday afternoon, knowing that the driver had outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Lisa Mann Leeks, 48, of Paris, was arrested on three warrants. They were theft of property over $30,000, the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams, and possession of marijuana. They place Leeks in the Lamar County Jail.

At 10:12 Sunday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 2800-block of SE 3rd St. Someone had cut the locks off the door and stolen a miter saw. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2800-block of Oak Creek Dr at 3:36 Sunday afternoon. The garage door was accidentally left open, and someone stole a compact air compressor. The investigation continues.

Amanda Jean Lollar

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200-block of W. Sherman Sunday night at 8:13. The victim reported that during an argument, Amanda Jean Lollar, 46, had intentionally driven her vehicle into a fence that the victim was standing behind. It struck the victim, causing an injury to his head. Officers arrested Lollar for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Richard Derrick Sharp

Paris Police responded to criminal trespass in the 400-block of SW 3rd Sunday night at 10:11. Officers located and identified the suspect as Richard Derrick Sharp, 38, of Paris, and found that he had several outstanding warrants. One warrant charged Sharp with burglary of a habitation that stemmed from an incident on September 27, 2020, where the video showed Sharp removing items from a room in the 2500-block of N. Main. A second warrant charged Sharp with cruelty to a NonLivestock animal. This warrant stemmed from an incident on May 16, 2022. Witnesses saw Sharp striking a dog in the head with a hammer. Sharp was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

At 5:01 Monday morning, Paris Police worked a burglary of a vehicle in the 10-block of SE 23rd St. The victim reported that someone had entered her unlocked vehicle during the night and had stolen a wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 251 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Aug 28).