Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)

Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues.

Coty Wayne Taylor

Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW 1st Friday morning at 10:00 on several warrants. They charged Taylor with aggravated robbery, assault in retaliation, bond surrender on a resisting arrest charge, and possession of a controlled substance. Officers booked Taylor and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Friday afternoon at 1:39, officers worked an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 39-year-old victim reported that a vehicle sped toward them as they were walking across the street in the 2500 block of Stillhouse Rd. The victim claimed they were in fear and recognized the driver. The incident is under investigation.

Friday evening at 5:40, a victim reported fraud via telephone. Someone had used their AT&T account to purchase five Apple iPhones. The investigation continues.

Jammy Lee Buitron

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lamar for driving the wrong way on a one-way street at 9:37 Friday night. The driver, Jammy Lee Buitron, 38, of Mt Pleasant, tested intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol in the console. Buitron had at least three previous arrests for drunk driving, so police enhanced his charge to a felony, booked him, and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Friday night at 9:52, a victim reported that Someone had used their nutrition assistance debit card to make purchases in Arkansas and New Jersey. The incidents are under investigation.

Marquis Danille Hill

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NW 11th Friday night at 10:17 for having defective taillights on both sides. During the stop, the driver, Marquis Danille Hill, 39, of Paris, had two felony probation violation warrants on possession of controlled substance convictions. Hill was arrested, booked, and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday morning at 3:08, officers worked a theft in the 2600 block of Lamar Ave. The suaspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. The 37-year-old suspect was located in the 2500 block of Lamar Ave and detained. As the officers attempted to arrest the known suspect, the suspect fled from the officers. The officers could not locate the suspect after they lost sight of him. Due to the suspect having at least two prior convictions for theft, they enhanced his charge to a felony.

Toby Dale Bolyard

On a security check in the 800-block of DeShong Dr. Sunday morning at 1:57, Officers located Toby Dale Bolyard, 46, in a parking lot and observed him damaging at least two vehicles with a long-handled gardening tool. They estimated the damage to exceed $2,500 and charged Bolyard with criminal mischief. Bolyard had numerous Municipal Court warrants and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Sunday morning at 5:03, police responded to shots fired in the 800 block of W Austin St. A 59-year-old male claimed he was standing on the sidewalk when a maroon Ford Mustang stopped at the intersection of 9th SW and Austin. He reported that the driver, identified as a Hispanic male, fired a pistol at him and then drove off. There were no injuries. Officers located a vehicle matching the description abandoned in the 10-block of SE 2nd St. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 202 calls for service and arrested six people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday Dec 11).