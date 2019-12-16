Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 16)

Ashley Rae Lollar

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 3000-block of Lamar Ave Friday morning at 7:11. The driver, Ashley Rae Lollar, 37, reportedly had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant out of Travis County, Texas. Officers arrested her, and at Lamar County Jail, they discovered she had possession of a baggie of marijuana. Officers added possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Nicholas Trimble

Friday night at 9:34, Paris Police responded to the 500-block of E. Cherry on a security check. Officers found that the front door had been kicked in and the victim told officers that Nicholas Trimble, 30, of Mt Pleasant, had kicked the door and had assaulted her. Trimble was located in the bathroom and placed under arrest. They charged him with burglary of a habitation. Trimble also had warrants out of Camp and Smith counties. Trimble is in Lamar County Jail.

Mychal Tyler Jones

Police arrested Mychal Tyler Jones, 28, of Paris, Saturday at 10:44 pm in the 10-block of E. Hearne. Reportedly, Jones attempted to enter a business through the back door and appeared to be intoxicated. Jones had in his possession of synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, and numerous pills without a prescription. Officers charged Jones with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Khalid Deshawn Williams

Paris Police arrested Khalid Deshawn Williams, 25, of Paris, at his residence on two felony warrants charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions. One order was from a November case that Police received a report on, and the other was a warrant out of Lamar County. Williams is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 212 calls and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 15).