Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)

Cecil Edward handley, Jr.

Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.

Friday at 8:08 am, police worked a Family Disturbance in the 500 block of East Cherry Street. Paris Fire Department was on the scene treating a victim for a cut to her leg. Officers observed an undeniable blood trail leading through rooms in residence. An argument had started over household chores. Officers continue the investigation of an offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Brandon M. Freeman

Officers initiated a traffic stop Friday night at 9:08 in the 100 block of East Hickory Street for expired registration. The driver, Brandon M. Freeman, 31, of Paris, had a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance. Probable Cause to search the vehicle led to three other Possession of a Controlled Substance Charges. Police are also investigating Freeman for Fraud Possession/Use of Credit or Debit for having 15 credit/debit cards not belonging to him. They booked Freeman into the Paris City Jail.

Steven Thomas Estep

Someone alerted police of a Maroon/Orange Chevrolet Silverado coming into the Paris city limits that could not maintain a single lane and manage the vehicle’s speed. That was Friday night around 11:00. They stopped the pickup in a parking lot in the 3200 block of North Main Street. The driver, Steven Thomas Estep, 39, of Hugo, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and was booked into the Paris Jail for Driving While Intoxicated third or more.

Gabrielle Lynne McDowell

Sunday morning at 4:39, there was a disturbance in the 1600 block of West Kaufman Street. Dispatch was listening to arguing on an open 9-1-1 line. Officers observed a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed and pursued the car for approximately five city blocks. They placed Gabrielle Lynne McDowell, 23, of Paris, under arrest for Felony Evading Arrest/Detention With A Motor Vehicle when she finally stopped at her residence in the 2100 block of West Sherman Street. They booked McDowell into the Paris City Jail.

Dathan Michael Zy Pepper

Sunday afternoon at 1:18, officers made another traffic stop in the 400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue for failing to signal a turn at an intersection. The driver was Dathan Michael Zy Pepper, 19, of Tyler. There was a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Additionally, a Batman backpack containing prepackaged bundles of marijuana led to Pepper’s arrest of Possession of Marijuana less than-equal 5lbs.

Reggie Lamont McCarty

Sunday at 6:36 pm, several officers worked a disturbance in the 100 block of South Main, where the complainant stated that a black male was yelling at people and threatening to kill them. Reggie Lamont McCarty, 46, homeless, was walking back and forth in the street, yelling numerous expletives. McCarty was warned multiple times for his language. As Officers attempted to place McCarty in handcuffs for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication, McCarty began to pull away and kicked one officer in the left thigh leading to two additional charges of Assault on a Public Servant and Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport. McCarty is in the Paris Jail, where he continues to be combative.

Amber Leann Kyle

An officer observed a vehicle operating with defective brake light and initiated a stop in the 1100 block of SE 17th Street. The driver, Amber Leann Kyle, 41, of Paris, had a black zip container leading to Kyle being arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for possessing clear baggies of methamphetamine and syringes. The stop was Sunday night before 11:00, and they booked Kyle into the Paris City Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 186 calls for service and arrested 26 people ending Sunday (Dec. 18).