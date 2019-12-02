Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 2)

Ronald Gene Winn

Ronald Gene Winn, 57, of Paris, was detained in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Saturday night at 11:00 for suspicion of theft. During the investigation, officers found he had concealed tools, gloves, and personal items that left the store without a receipt. They gave him a citation for theft. During the search for more stolen property, the officer located methamphetamine inside Winn’s wallet and placed him under arrest. Officers charged Winn with possession of a controlled substance. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200-block of Simpson St Saturday at 5:35 pm. Reportedly, sometime during the night, while the victim was away, someone had forced their way through the back door and had stolen numerous items and destroyed several. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2100-block of Church at 12:56 am Saturday. The victim reported that he had driven two females to the store, and the females left in the vehicle while the victim was inside. They found the car a few hours later abandoned in the 300-block of Bonham St. The investigation continues.

Someone burglarized a vehicle in the 800-block of Deshong Dr. on Saturday morning at 7:15. Reportedly, the victim failed to lock the car, and someone took a pistol from the glove box. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police received two calls of fraud in two different locations where a black female made or attempted to make purchases with counterfeit $100 bills. The second victim identified the suspect. The incidents are under investigation.

Mary Joyce Leeks

Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 37, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation office last Wednesday. Leeks had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance. Allegedly, officials found methamphetamine with Leeks after the hospital admitted her. Leeks was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 415 calls for service and arrested 23 people over the past five-day holiday weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 1).