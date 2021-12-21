Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 20)

Michael Harrington

Last Friday morning at 9:20, Paris officers conducted a welfare check on Michael Harrington in the 3000-Block of NE Loop 286, who was asleep in a vehicle. Harrington admitted to having marijuana, and officers found a clear Ziploc style baggie containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine. They charged Harrington with Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams.

Courtney tremayne Franklin

Last Friday afternoon at 3:38, Officer worked shots fired call in the 600-block of Bonham Street. The victims advised they heard gunshots, and a bullet had hit their truck. An investigation led to Courtney Tremayne Franklin’s being charged with Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm, Theft of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Friday afternoon at 4:20, Police worked on a fraud complaint in the police lobby. The victim believes a family member stole her debit card and made 15 unauthorized charges to her account.

Rodney Skylar Allen

Saturday morning at 10:10, Paris Police initiated a traffic stop for expired registration in the 200-block of NE 2nd Street. Rodney Skylar Allen, the driver, had a small Ziploc style baggie containing numerous round, blue pills and a separate zipped pouch containing methamphetamine. Officers charged him with Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams and Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.

Jamie Dianne Black

Saturday afternoon at 4:23, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 700-block for a passenger not wearing a seatbelt. Driver Jamie Dianne Black had a small blue baggie containing a clear rock-like substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. They charged her with Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.

Jalen Hicks

Sunday afternoon at 1:18, Paris Police worked a criminal trespass in the 300-block of NE 41st. The victim wanted a subject removed from the residence and reported to have been choked, resulting in a felony offense of Assault, Impeding Breath. Additionally, officers determined Jalen Hicks had a felony Parole Violation Warrant, and they added a charge of Resist Arrest Search while being taken into custody.

From Friday (Dec 17) through Sunday (Dec 19), the Paris Police Department responded to 235 calls for service and arrested 16 adults.