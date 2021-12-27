Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 27)

Brenda Kay Preston

Wednesday (Dec 22), at 8:50 am, Paris Police arrested Brenda Kay Preston in the 900-block of Van Zant Street for Felony Warrant “Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled.” Paris Police Nov 2021 investigated Preston’s violation of an employee-client policy. It took advantage of the elderly as she worked as their caretaker by requesting and taking loans exceeding one thousand dollars and never attempting to make payments.

Wednesday (Dec 22), at 4:21 pm, officers contacted a victim via telephone. The person had received an alert on his cell phone that his Master Card was used in the 2600-block of Lamar Avenue at an ATM Machine requesting $120 cash from his account. The victim believes that he had lost his wallet in the 2200-block of East Price Street the day before. The “Credit Card Abuse” incident is under investigation.

Cedric Dewayne Hill

Thursday (Dec 23), at 12:14 pm, an officer was patrolling in the 2200-block of Clarksville Street and observed and initiated a stop on a suspect’s vehicle involved in a shoplifting case the day before. The officer detected the smell of marijuana, and the driver, Cedric Dewayne Hill, admitted to having smoked marijuana. Further investigation led to Hill being arrested-charged with “Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, less than one gram,” after handing the officer a small clear baggie that tested positive for containing methamphetamine.

Saturday (Dec 25), at 1:37 pm, officers worked an assault with a handgun in the 300-block of Stone Avenue. The victim advised that the father of one of her children pulled a gun, pointed it at her while she was holding an infant child in her arms, made death threats against her life, and then fled the scene in a vehicle with his mother, who had been summons to pick him up. Police notified CPS, and detectives would investigate an offense of “Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household with Weapon” and “Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger.”

Sunday, (Dec 26), at 1:35 am, a domestic dispute started in the 800-block of SW 4th Street and made its way to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, resulting in a hit and run. The victim had fled the initial scene to the Lamar County parking lot seeking assistance to escape the suspect following them. The suspect had rammed the victim’s vehicle several times, resulting in the investigation of an “Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon.” The known suspect still has not been located.

Over the holiday, from last Wednesday through Sunday (Dec 26), the Paris Police Department responded to 358 calls for service and arrested five adults.