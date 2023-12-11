Paris Police Report For Monday, December 11

Adriona Alexia Dunwood

On Friday morning at 8:34, a Paris Detective, knowing that Adriona Alexia Dunwood, 21, was wanted on three Dallas County warrants, spotted her in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street. He placed her under arrest for Felony-Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony-Violate Protective Order Assault/Stalking, and Misdemeanor-False Report to initiate Emergency Response and booked her in the Paris Jail and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Shavon Deonta Green

A driver stopped in the 10-block of NE 35th on a traffic stop at 12:52 Friday afternoon. It was for failing to signal a lane change, but before the officer could approach the vehicle, the driver took off, and the officer continued to pursue the car with overhead emergency lights and siren activated. The driver stopped again in the 3500 NE Loop 286 and ran on foot into a hotel room. Officers knocked on the door and arrested Shavon Deonta Green, 31, for Evading Arrest-Detention in a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree Felony.

Jamel Wilson

Friday afternoon at 3:28, a Paris Officer responded to the 1400 block of South Church Street to a Warrant Arrest. They arrested Jonathan Jamel Wilson, 27, in the lobby on a robbery warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson was transported to and booked into the Paris Jail.

A Shoplifting Call was in progress at 10:07 Friday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. A Paris Officer was approached in the parking lot by the suspect, who identified herself and stated she had asked for a refund of purchased items and a credit to her card and had walked out. Asset Protection Personnel said the suspect would scan one thing, place two or three unscanned items in the bag, and fail to pay for food and clothing items, totaling over $100. The officer took a report on Felony-Theft Property for less than $2,500, with a second conviction for investigation.

Jerry Lynn Lowrey

Saturday morning at 9:32, a vehicle with the driver’s window rolled down passed by a Paris Officer. The officer recognized the driver, knew he had outstanding warrants, and stopped him in the 4000 Block of SE Loop 286. He identified Jerry Lynn Lowrey, 45, of Brookston, arrested and booked him into the Paris Jail for a Felony Hopkins County Warrant-Secured Bond/Possession of Controlled Substance and two Class C traffic warrants out of Paris PD.

Just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon, an officer took a Felony-Theft Property of less than $2,500 with two or more Previous Convictions Report from the 2400 block of North Main Street after the store’s theft alarm was activated. An identified black male and an identified white female had stolen a Dewalt Battery Charger and a Torque Impact Wrench.

Saturday at 4:55 pm, a Burglary of a Habitation was reported in the 600 Block of SE 25th Street. The Caller stated someone had broken into her house through a window while she was on a trip for over a month. Three handguns, a TV, and Jewelry are missing.

Saturday night at 8:07, a Paris Officer responded to Paris Regional Health and took an Injury in Public Place Report. The victim had stepped into an unmarked hole, covered with leaves, in the 4000 block of Bonham Street, and they treated him for a broken ankle. The incident is under investigation.

A victim flagged a Paris Officer down in the 800 of Clement Road Sunday morning at 1:17. She stated that her car had just been shot at in the 300 block of Clement Road and said that she could point out the shooter and the vehicles they were driving. A Felony-Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a Misdemeanor-Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Reports are under investigation, with two victims and three suspects.

On Sunday afternoon before 1:00, Paris Dispatch advised that a caller stated that an unknown male had forced his way into his residence while his daughter was home. A Paris Officer responded to the 1100 block of SE 5th Street, and the daughter stated that she heard a thumping noise and walked to where she could view the front door. She observed the door open and an unknown male standing in the living room. The male asked where her father was, walked outside, got into a white passenger car, and left the scene. They identified the suspect, and a Burglary of Habitation Incident is under investigation.

Devin Gill Harmon

Paris Officers were responding to a Disturbance in Progress in the 600 block of Southeast 5th Street Sunday evening at 6:37. They stopped a vehicle leaving the disturbance scene. During a consensual vehicle search, officers located several disassembled firearm parts belonging to a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The firearm’s serial number returned stolen from a Paris PD Burglary of a motor vehicle case reported in October 2023. The vehicle’s occupant, Devin Gill Harmon, 20, claimed ownership of the firearm and was booked into the Paris Jail for felony theft of a Firearm.

Paris Police Department responded to 178 Calls for Service, Arrested seven adults, and made nine Traffic Stops.