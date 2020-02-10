Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 10)

Bobby Gene King

Paris Police made contact with Bobby Gene King in the 200-block of W. Kaufman. Officers found Jones in possession of synthetic marijuana and placed him under arrest and took him to jail.

Paris Police were investigating a burglary of a residence and made contact with Miriah Jones in the 300-block of Washington. Jones had outstanding warrants for her arrest. Officers placed Jones under arrest and discovered she had possession of prescription pills without a prescription. No photo is available.

Jessie Sessums

Paris Police responded to the 3400-block of W. Campbell in regards to a stabbing. While en route, one officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect walking south on the NW Loop 286. The subject refused to cooperate and began threatening the officer. He deployed his Taser and effectively subdued the person, Jessie Sessums. Sessums allegedly stabbed two family members at their residence, and paramedics took both family members to the hospital for medical treatment of the stab wounds. Sessums was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Delbert Seelye

Paris Police made contact with Delbert Seelye in the 800-block of NW 19th. Reportedly, Seelye had possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. They placed Seelye under arrest and took him to jail.

Paris Police responded to 428 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend ending Sunday (Feb 09).