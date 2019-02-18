Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 18)

Donald Lewis Fulbright

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1500-block of Clarksville St at 10:25 Friday evening for a traffic violation. The driver, Donald Lewis Fulbright, 57, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest. Fulbright was also found to be intoxicated and was additionally charged with driving while intoxicated. Fulbright was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Amosa Jakobe Simmons

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 400-block of NE 5th early Saturday morning. Officers arrested Amosa Jakobe Simmons, 18, who had two outstanding warrants. One was a parole violation warrant, and the other was an assault warrant stemming from a reported incident on January 18, 2019. Simmons was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Dartanyon Lavell Grigsby

Paris Police responded to a noise disturbance in the 500-block of W Campbell at 3:15 Saturday morning. Officers made contact with Dartanyon Lavell Grigsby, 37, of Paris, and reportedly found him in possession of narcotics. Grigsby was arrested and also found to have outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Grigsby was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A vehicle was reported as stolen from the 100-block of NE 21st Saturday afternoon. The owner advised that a person that was helping her move had taken the pickup without her knowledge. She later reported that she allowed the suspect to use her vehicle to go to the store but never returned. The truck had been found wrecked in the 600-block of NE 20th.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3800-block of Lamar at 10:07 Saturday evening. It was reported that several people were physically fighting on the parking lot. Officers located a victim, but the suspects had left the scene. The 17-year-old victim advised that he had had a verbal altercation with a 23-year-old male and then the male threw a tire iron at his vehicle. A fight began, and the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim before the suspect left the scene. During the physical altercation, a second suspect, a 23-year-old female, also brandished a knife and threatened an 18-year-old victim. The incident is under investigation.

Jaquel Davion Phifer

Paris Police observed a male carrying a backpack while walking in the driveway of a school in the 600-block of S. Collegiate Dr. at 12:28 Sunday morning. The officer made contact with the subject and found that he had outstanding warrants. While attempting to place the male under arrest, the male pulled away from the officer and ran. Officers apprehended the subject after a short foot chase, and during the arrest, the subject assaulted an officer. Once at the police station, it was found that he had given a false name to the officers. The man identified himself and was found to be Jaquel Davion Phifer, 24, of Paris. He was charged with assault on a public servant, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana, fail to identify by giving a false name, resisting arrest, and a probation warrant for assault family violence. Phifer was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Arlis Edmo McGough

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 5500-block of Clarksville St Sunday evening at 11:17 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The driver, Arlis Edmo McGough, 46, of Amite, Louisiana, reportedly had an outstanding warrant out of Oklahoma charging him with failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance charge. McGough was arrested and placed in jail.

Antonio Rashon Brown

Paris Police was conducting a security check on the parking lot of The Depot in the 10-block of E. Hearn St around midnight on Saturday. Officers located a male asleep in a vehicle with a pistol in his lap. Officers awoke the subject and secured the weapon. Antonio Rashon Brown, 32, of Oklahoma City, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 227 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Feb 17).