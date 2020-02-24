Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 24)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 1200-block of Bonham Friday morning at 9:22. The owner of the building advised that someone had kicked the front door open and had stolen several pieces of furniture. The incident is under investigation.

Friday evening at 7:54, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 600-block of SW 42nd. Reportedly, a 17-year-old female had come to the residence and forced her way into the house and assaulted a 34-year-old complainant. The victim did not seek any medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an auto/bicycle accident in the 400-block of SE 12th Friday evening at 8:26. A bicyclist was traveling southbound when a vehicle struck him from behind. The car had fled the scene before the officer arrived, but they later found it. Paramedics transported the 17-year-old rider of the bicycle to Paris Regional Medical Center, and he is in stable condition. No charges have been filed at this time.

Officers of the Paris Police Department responded to another hit-and-run accident at 9:24 Friday night. Reportedly, a male aimed his gold-colored Chevrolet Malibu at a white Chevrolet pick-up while the owner attempted to exit the pick-up in the 700-block of SW 1st. The suspect in the Malibu then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

Paris Police responded to “shots fired” in the 1000-block of NE 10th St. Sunday night at 10:19. Allegedly, someone had shot at a residence while two people were inside. No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 226 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Feb 23).