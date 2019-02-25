Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 25)

Roberto Salvador

Paris Police responded to the 1600-block of Maple Ave Friday afternoon to work a disturbance. Reportedly, two men were intoxicated and began fighting. One stabbed the other with a metal file. Paris Police arrested Roberto Salvador, 31, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Salvador was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. The victim refused medical treatment.

Around 5:30 Friday, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1300-block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Allegedly a female had pushed another woman to the ground. A male had attempted to separate the two, and they assaulted him. The suspect female left the scene, and later, the brother arrived and brandished a handgun. They told the suspect that the police were en route, and she left the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a robbery in the 1400-block of E. Houston St Saturday morning. Reportedly, a female had stolen $400 from the victim’s purse, and when the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray. The investigation continues.

A 2007 GMC 1500 was reported stolen from the 300-block of NE 26th St just before noon Saturday. Police recovered it in Fannin County at about 6:30 Sunday evening. The investigation continues.

James Heath Elrod, II

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate violation Saturday afternoon. 2:56 P.M. During the investigation, the driver was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and methamphetamine. The driver, James Heath Elrod, II, 25, of Deport, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and due to a weapon in the vehicle, he received an additionally charged with unlawful carrying weapon. Officers placed Elrod in the Lamar County Jail.

A burglary of a residence occurred Saturday in the 700-block of E. Austin St. Reportedly, the resident had been away for about a month and upon her return home found that it appeared that someone had been living in residence. The incident is under investigation.

Zachary Taylor Roth

Zachary Taylor Roth, 41, of Paris, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant charging him with theft over $750 but less than $2,500. This warrant stemmed from an investigation on February 20, 2019, where Roth had stolen a trailer. Roth was also wanted on a warrant charging him with theft of property over $2,500 but less than $30k where Roth had traded the trailer for a vehicle. Officers transferred Roth to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested 17 people were arrested over the past weekend ending at midnight (Sunday 24).