Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 3)

Wesley Watkins

On Friday, Paris Police located a vehicle in the 700-block of SW 13th with the driver asleep behind the wheel. They identified the driver as Wesley Watkins and charged him for intoxication and in possession of meth.

On Friday, Paris Police Officers responded to the 3800-block of Lamar on a forgery. Reportedly, Bruce Kennedy had possession of and had attempted to pass counterfeit money. They arrested him for fraud and took him to jail.

On Friday, Paris Police Officers responded to the 200-block of SE 13th on an assault. The victim advised that her neighbor had physically assaulted her and threatened her with a knife in the complex’s parking lot. Officers arrested Mary Lewis for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and they took the knife as evidence.

Jeremiah Rater

On Saturday, Paris Police made a traffic stop in the 4700-block of Lamar. The officer discovered Jeremiah Rater, a passenger in the vehicle, had possession of a drug test falsification device. They charged him with tampering with evidence by ingesting some illegal narcotics he had in his possession to avoid the officer from finding them. Rater was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Nancy Unger

On Saturday, Paris Police made a traffic stop in the 200-block of Bonham and arrested Nancy Unger, who had possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police responded to 356 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend ending Sunday (Feb 2).