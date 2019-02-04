Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 4)

Quades Williams

Saturday (Feb 2) officers were conducting a security check in the 10-block of E. Hearne when they observed an individual in a vehicle. They noticed he was acting nervously. They ended with the arrest of Quades Williams after selling narcotics and seeing drugs inside his car. Williams gave officers a false name. He was charged with Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to identify (Fugitive from Justice), Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also charged with two warrants from Delta County for Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.

William York

Officers attempted to stop a driver for running a stop sign near the 2300-block of Bonham St. The driver refused to stop immediately and had to be pursued until he pulled into a driveway of a residence in the area. Officers made contact with William York, the driver and he attempted to exit the vehicle several times. During the subsequent investigation, Youk was found to be in possession of a large amount of money as well as a controlled substance and paraphernalia used to measure and utilize the illegal content. He was charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone as well as the traffic offenses committed.

Michael Gaines

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of E. Cherry where they arrested Michael Gaines. Gaines was causing a disruption and was armed with a club. Police arrested him on an outstanding Misdemeanor warrant and transported to the City Jail. On the way, he became belligerent and began threatening harm to the victim of the original incident. Once at the jail he made terroristic threats to officers. He was charged with Terroristic Threats against Peace Officer and Family or Household.

William Gaffney

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300-block of 3rd NW. They arrested William Gaffney after smelling the odor of marijuana. Gaffney gave permission for officers to search the vehicle and they found that Gaffney had tampered with the evidence by ingesting the marijuana. He was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Samuel Beshirs

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 10-block of W. Long St. and arrested Samuel Beshirs, a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, officers discovered that Beshirs was in possession of narcotics as well as paraphernalia used for the consumption of the drug. Beshires was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamesa Sims

Officers conducted a security check in the 500-block of E. Tudor St. They arrested Lamesa Sims and two other individuals in a parked car on a parking lot. Officers smelled the odor of narcotics and recovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Sims claimed the drugs were hers. She was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as two misdemeanor warrants that were outstanding. After she was transported to the jail, it was determined that Sims had discarded a small container of cocaine in the patrol vehicle. She was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Michael John Williams

An officer completed an investigation into a fraud case which resulted in the arrest of Michael John Williams of Blossom. Williams is charged with Theft between $2500 and $30,000.

Paris Police responded to 362 Calls for service and made 20 arrest on between Friday and Sunday (Feb 1-3).