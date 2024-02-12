Paris Police Report For Monday, February 12

Richard Owen Barnes

Last Thursday, Paris Officers received a report of a theft at Walmart. They observed Richard Owen Barnes, 39, skip-scanning items and then attempting to leave the store without paying for them. He was arrested without incident and Charged with Class B Theft.

Dana Samwell Carmichael

Owners reported a bicycle was stolen last Friday from the front porch in the 300 block of NE 32nd St. Shortly afterward, an officer located Dana Samwell Carmichael, 43, in the 3100 block of Pine Mill RD on the stolen bike. His clothing identified him as the suspect. Officers arrested Carmichael, who had three convictions for Theft under $2,500.00. He was charged with Theft under $2,500.00 with two prior convictions, a State Jail Felony, and placed in county jail.

Kayla N. Clavier | Devonte Demond Williams

A disturbance report occurred on Friday in the 100 block of 17th St NE. They met with Kayla N. Clavier, 18, and observed Devonte Demond Williams, 24, fleeing into the residence. Officers apprehended Williams in the backyard after he exited the residence, evading officers. They arrested Williams and Clavier for fighting each other. Clavier had a previous conviction for Assault, and they enhanced her charge to a Felony.

Kennie Shane Hearn

The owner reported a ladder missing Saturday in the 1800 block of E. Booth St. The victim told officers that Kennie Shane Hearn, 58, was the suspect. Police located Hearn in the 1700 block of E. Houston riding a bicycle, and he fled on the bike and then on foot. While running, he collided with a tree and fell, and they took him into custody, charging him with evading arrest or detention.

Andrecas Bauntez Morgan

On Saturday, officers received a report of a motor vehicle burglary in the 200 block of SW 5th. They gave the suspect’s description, and officers spotted and identified him as Andrecas Bauntez Morgan, 41. The caller had advised that the suspect had stolen a black bag from the vehicle. Morgan had a black object in his hands that he attempted to hide from the officer and then fled on foot but slipped on wet grass. Officers found Morgan possessed the stolen property from the Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and booked him for evading arrest. He later gave a confession to the Burglary.

Ro'briiceson Rayshuan Savage

An officer with the NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force arrested Ro’briiceson Rayshuan Savage, 18, last Friday on four counts of Credit Card Abuse. This arrest stemmed from a September 2023 case in which Savage used cards stolen in a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle to purchase items without the owner’s permission. Savage was booked and placed in county jail.

Elijah Andrew Stollings

Saturday, an officer was in the 1700 block of N. Main when he observed two subjects who appeared to be in a confrontation. One of the subjects, later identified as Elijah Andrew Stollings, 21, was intoxicated. Stollings would not provide his name to the officers, claiming he was “John F. Kennedy.” They charged him with Failure to Identify for giving a false name.

Erica Roschell Vickers

Officers were informed of a burglary of a habitation Sunday in the 1700 block of Tudor. They found Erica Roschell Vickers, 32, on the property. The victim said there was no burglary, but they wanted Vickers warned away. Vickers had an outstanding warrant for Violation of a Protective Order. It concerned an October 25, 2023, incident in which she violated a protective order with an ex-spouse. They arrested her on the warrant.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Lamar Sunday about a disturbance and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile female for assaulting a family member. The suspect had shown up at the residence and started a disturbance, then entered the victim’s house without permission and locked the victim, the owner of the residence, out of their own house. Officers contacted the suspect in the backyard, but she refused to stop and speak with officers. The suspect then began resisting arrest and had to be taken to the ground for cuffing. They booked the suspect for Criminal Trespassing, Assault, and Resisting Arrest. After booking, they released the suspect to a family member.

Officers made 42 traffic stops, arrested 12 adults, and answered 269 calls for service over the weekend ending on Sunday, February 11.

Captain John T. Bull