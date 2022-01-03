Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 03)

Mark Anthony Francis

Last Thursday morning at 8:44, Paris Police arrested Mark Anthony Francis, 59, of Paris, in the 1500-block of NE 20th, on a felony Red River County probation warrant on an arson conviction. They placed Francis in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a house burglary in the 300-block of NW 29th St at 9:09 last Friday morning. The victim reported that someone had entered through the back door of the residence and had stolen two pairs of boots. Someone had also broken into the shed in the backyard and taken a television. The incident is under investigation.

Friday night at 11:07, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of Shady Oaks Lane. The victim reported that someone had forced the front door open and had stolen two pairs of shoes, a small safe, and two dogs. The incident is under investigation.

Jalen Dejuna Wallace

Officers were on foot patrol in the 900-block of E. Hickory just after midnight on Saturday morning. The officers observed a vehicle running with a glass jar of marijuana in the front seat. The driver, Jalen Dejuna Wallace, 23, had two outstanding traffic warrants. While searching the vehicle, officers located a large amount of methamphetamine and a set of scales. They charged Wallace with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of over four grams and possession of marijuana and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of a theft in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 Saturday morning at 7:05. The victim reported that he and his family had stopped at a hotel to sleep for the night. When they awoke on New Year’s Day, they found that their 2006 Ford pick-up and the attached trailer were missing. Officials later found the trailer in Delta County. The investigation continues.

Finess Shamar McCuin

Sunday night at 9:08, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000-block of Bonham St for speeding. The passenger, Finess Shamar McCuin, 17, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This warrant stemmed from a July 5, 2021 investigation where someone shot a 17-year-old male during a drive-by shooting in the 700-block of E. Tudor. Also, McCuin had possession of marijuana and a firearm, and officers charged him with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 304 calls for service and arrested 13 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jan 3).