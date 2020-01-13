Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 13)

Joshua Aaron Whitworth | Melody Sue Whitworth

Paris Police arrested Joshua Aaron Whitworth, 38, at his residence on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault. Officers initially made contact with Joshua’s wife, Melody Sue Whitworth, who advised that Joshua was not at the residence and refused to allow officers to search. Joshua was located in the back yard and placed under arrest. Melody was arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a felon. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault that occurred in the 2600-block of N. Main St at 12:24 Friday afternoon. Reportedly, a 27-year-old male had choked a 26-year-old female during an argument. The incident is under investigation.

Officers met with a victim of fraud at the Police Department Friday afternoon at 2:27, where reportedly, someone had used the victim’s debit card to make several purchases. The incident is under investigation.

Burglary of a residence occurred Friday evening at 6:00 in the 400-block of SW 5th. The victim stated that the incident happened while they were at work. The investigation continues.

Police arrested Jamorion Leuntray Wilson, 27, of Paris, at 9:02 pm on Friday at his residence on two felony warrants. They later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a felony assault in the 2300-block of W. Shilo at 2:47 am on Sunday. Allegedly, a 51-year-old male had choked his 33-year-old common-law wife during an argument. The investigation continues.

Demetria Lashonda Cooper | Brantavis Deshun Nickerson | Sammy George Bray, Jr.

Heather Brooke Sims | Kevin Cortez Cooper | Jarrin Elijah Morin

Mark Lakeith McAllister

Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 400-block of NE 35th Sunday afternoon at 1:53. Officers made contact with seven people in a room and found methamphetamine and marijuana. Arrested were Demetria Lashonda Cooper, 45, of Paris, Brantavis Deshun Nickerson, 20, of Fort Worth, Sammy George Bray, Jr., 39, of Hugo, Heather Brooke Sims, 28, of Paris, Kevin Cortez Cooper, 28, of Paris, Jarrin Elijah Morin, 23, of Paris, and Mark Lakeith McAllister, 33, of Paris. Officers charged all with possession of a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200. They later transferred them to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 200 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jan 12).