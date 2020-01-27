Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 27)

Trevis Demond Barett

Paris Police arrested Trevis Demond Barrett, 27, of Paris, in the 400-block of Bonham Friday afternoon at 2:18. Allegedly, Barrett had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a pregnant person. The order stemmed from an incident that occurred on Dec 22, 2020. Officers later transferred Barrett to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of W. Brame Friday morning at 10:38. Reportedly, someone had kicked the front door open and took a money order. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with a victim of a felony assault in the ER at Paris Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon at 4:38. Allegedly, a 28-year-old boyfriend assaulted the 29-year-old female. The incident is under investigation.

Jonathan Edward Smallwood

Police arrested Jonathan Edward Smallwood, 35, at his residence at 5:38 Saturday afternoon on numerous warrants. One Lamar County Sheriff’s Office warrant charged him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram, and a second LCSO warrant was a motion to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Smallwood gave the officers a false name when they attempted to identify him, adding a charge of failure to identify. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 263 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jan 26).