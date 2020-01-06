Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 6)

Shannon Dwayne Myers

Paris Police responded to a possible intoxicated person call in the 1800-block of Lamar at 4:41 pm last Friday and made contact with Shannon Dwayne Myers, 47, of Paris. He had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Red River County. Officers arrested Myers and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 9:44 am last Friday, Paris Police spoke with a victim at the police department who reported that someone had used her bank account to purchase items from an on-line site out of California. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 300-block of Stone Ave at 2:29 am on Saturday. Reportedly, a 22-year-old boyfriend had choked a 21-year-old female during an argument. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, and the victim did not seek medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Brandon Keith Little

While investigating a hit and run accident in the 1300-block of Cedar on Saturday at 2:43 pm, officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1300-block of Clarksville. The driver, Brandon Keith Little, 30, of Brookston, Texas, was suspected of being intoxicated and officials placed under arrest. It was found that Little had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated so therefore he was charged with a felony DWI. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Little was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Marsha Ann Cline

Paris Police responded to assist Paris EMS on a call in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:42 Sunday morning. They found A 63-year-old female passed out and in possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Marsha Ann Cline, of Paris, and charged her with possession of a controlled substance. They later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

A 2010 black Chevrolet Camaro was report stolen from the 2000-block of N. Main Sunday afternoon at 7:28. The vehicle had been repoed earlier from Broken Bow, and police suspect the owner of the car of taking the car. Officials later located and recovered it in McCurtain County. The incident is under investigation.

Marc Antony Wynn

Police arrested Marc Antony Wynn, 58, of Reno, at 6:48 Friday evening. Wynn was located in the 3800-block of Lamar and had an outstanding felony warrant out of Latimer County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office charging him with burglary. Wynn was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 215 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jan 5).