Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 7)

John Paul Hagger, Jr.

John Paul Hagger, Jr., 23, of Fort Towson, OK, was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office on an outstanding motion to revoke his probation warrant. His original charge was assault family violence by impeding breathing.

Friday morning, Paris Police met with a victim in the 1700-block of N. Main about a forgery. Reportedly, the victim had paid his rent through a drop box at the office of the complex and a few days later learned that his rent was late. Police determined that someone had removed the payment and had cashed the money order. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police worked a vehicle accident in the 1500-block of NW Loop 286 Friday afternoon. Reportedly, a 2002 white Ford Focus was driven by a 30-year-old male from Deport. He turns around to turn left and pulled out in front of a 2009 white Lincoln MKZ pick-up driven by a 71-year-old man from Brookston. The driver and one passenger of the Lincoln were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for injuries. The driver was admitted and is listed in stable condition. The passenger was treated and released. The driver of the Ford Focus was cited for failing to yield right-of-way while turning left.

Paris Police worked a theft in on NE 10th Saturday morning. Reportedly, the 86-year-old victim had three-gold and diamond rings taken that were valued at $3,600.

John Ludy Glass

John Ludy Glass, 52, of Paris, was arrested at a residence in the 1800-block of Jackson Court Saturday afternoon. Reportedly, Glass was at the house during an unrelated investigation and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Two others were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 2500-block of Lamar Ave. Allegedly, a possible known suspect forced the front door open and stole a television and a digital camera while the victim was out of town.

Paris Police made a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on Bonham St. on a Dodge SUV for none of the passengers wearing safety belts.

Kenya Devonta Bell

During the investigation, Kenya Devonta Bell, 26, of Clarksville, was found to be in possession of two pistols that were concealed in his pants. Bell was arrested for outstanding warrants. It was found that Bell had been convicted of a family violence charge in 2017 and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. Bell was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Bell was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with identification numbers (one of the firearm’s had the serial number filed off), unlawful possession of a gun, and two Lamar County traffic warrants.

Eduardo Terrell Hill

Paris Police arrested Eduardo Terrell Hill, 44, Saturday, at his residence and charged him with felony assault. Officers responded to the house, and the victim reported that Hill had choked her and then would not allow her to leave the residence during an altercation.

Earnest Napoleon Edwards

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400-block of N. Main Sunday evening on a grey Ford Taurus for speeding. The officer observed a small baggie of marijuana in the center console cup holder. When the officer inquired about the grass, the driver, Earnest Napoleon Edwards, 36, of Paris, grabbed the baggie and dropped it between the seat and console. When asked again about the baggie, Edwards reached and tried to destroy the marijuana. Edwards was then removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. Edwards resisted when the officer attempted to put him in handcuffs. They charged Edwards with possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

Paris Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested 26 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jan 6).