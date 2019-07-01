Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 1)

Patricia Ann Weissinger

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 2500-block of N, Main Saturday afternoon at 1:38. Officers located two subjects with outstanding warrants. The male was arrested on a municipal court order, and the female was found to have a felony motion to revoke her order. Police arrested Patricia Ann Weissinger, 55, of Paris and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Gary Bruce Sewell

Gary Bruce Sewell, 61, of Paris, was arrested Saturday night at 10:26 on a parole violation warrant in the 400-block of Grand Ave. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud last Friday morning at 11:29, who reported that someone had used their debit card to make a purchase in Beijing, China. The report shows that the debit card is still in the victim’s wallet. The incident is under

investigation.

A report of another fraud was taken Friday afternoon at 4:22. Reportedly, a known suspect had used the victims debit card to make several purchases. The victim told the officer that they had been in Paris back in May for a visit and had given the

suspect a ride. The suspect may have obtained the card information at that time. The investigation continues.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a burglary of a residence Sunday afternoon at 5:22. The victim reported that their house had burned on June 7, 2019, and due to not being able to retrieve valuables from the residence for about a week following the fire,

several items had been stolen. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 221 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past weekend period ending at midnight on Sunday (Jun 30).