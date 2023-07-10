Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 10)

Tanya D. Thomas

Sunday morning at 4:14, officers made a traffic stop in the 800 block of SW 4th and arrested Tanya D Thomas. Drug paraphernalia was in plain view of the officers, and Thomas possessed prescription drugs for which she had no prescription. They transported her to Lamar County Jail.

Essence Unique Gray

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of NW 15th last Saturday at 3:33 pm. The suspect, Essence Unique Gray, had entered the victim’s house against his wishes, and the owner had removed her. Gray then struck the victim in the head with a shovel. Officers located Gray in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. A warrant check revealed that she had an outstanding warrant for Burglary of Habitation originating from a June 2022 case. They charged her with Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the listed warrant, and booked and placed her in the county jail.

Camesha Gill

Thursday night at 9:38, officers worked a disturbance call in the 1900 block of E. Booth involving Camesha Gill. Gill had outstanding warrants for the City of Paris traffic offenses and a from Dallas County for Criminal Mischief. During booking, she possessed prescription medication for which she had no prescription.

Officers made 29 traffic stops, arrested 14 adults, and answered 345 calls for service from Thursday ending Sunday (Jul 9).