Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 11)

John Wesley Neal

Paris Police arrested John Wesley Neal, 28, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant at 7:03 Friday evening. Officers stopped Neal for displaying an expired registration sticker and placed Neal in the Lamar County Jail.

Ricky Earl Barnett

Paris Police responded to a shoplifter in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286 at 9:02 Saturday morning. Officers met with store personnel who had detained Ricky Earl Barnett, 64, of Blossom. Witnesses reported that they observed Barnett conceal items in his pockets and then push a buggy with other merchandise out the doors without paying. During the arrest, Barnett had possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Barnett for possessing a controlled substance and theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions. They booked Barnett and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 212 calls for service and arrested seven people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 10).