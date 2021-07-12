Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 12)

Christina Diann Seymour

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of NE 10th St at 10:58 Friday morning. Officers observed Christina Diann Seymour, 36, assaulting her mother. Officers watched Christina chase her mother and then shove her, and her mother landed on her back. Her mother was transported to PRMC due to the seriousness of her injuries. Christina was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, causing severe bodily harm. Christina was later transported to the Lamar County Jail.

Phillip Boyd Cashion

Paris Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800-block of W. Washington Friday afternoon at 4:16. The caller advised that he had shot at a white male that was burglarizing his home. The suspect ran from the house and was driving a pickup in reverse eastbound on W. Washington. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1200-block of W. Washington. Officers arrested Phillip Boyd Cashion, 52, of Paris, and charged him with burglary of a residence and four Municipal Court warrants. No one was injured in the incident, and Cashion was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Johnathan James Dunken

Police arrested Johnathan James Dunken, 37, of Paris, at his residence on a parole violation warrant at 6:07 Friday evening. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Montrell Lawun Black

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900-block of W. Kaufman Saturday evening at 7:21. The suspect, Montrell Lawun Black, 33, was located a few blocks away and had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. During the arrest, Black was found in possession of marijuana. Black was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a victim who claimed rape in the 600-block of Bonham St. Sunday afternoon at 3:16. The 22-year-old victim reported that she had been walking to a relative’s house when she was offered a ride from a 23-year-old male. The victim said that the suspect produced a pistol and demanded that she have sex with him. When she refused, the suspect struck her in the head with the gun. The suspect then drove to a residence and forced her to have sex. The incident is under investigation.

Nadalie Woodruff

At 7:26 Sunday evening, Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. When the officer arrived, the suspect was leaving the scene in a vehicle. When the officer attempted to stop the car, the suspect began driving erratically, evading the officer. The vehicle stopped at the parking lot exit due to traffic, and the driver exited. Officers arrested the suspect, Nadalie Woodruff, 33, of Paris. They charged her with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and endangerment of a child with her at the time that she attempted to avoid the officer and the erratic driving. Woodruff was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 286 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jul 11).