Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 15)

Kerry Ray King

Friday afternoon at 4:34, Paris Police responded to a forgery call in the 1400-block of NW 19th. Allegedly, a black male had attempted to pass a fake $100 bill. The employee described the vehicle, and officers later observed it in the 1200-block of N. Main. Kerry Ray King, 38, of Paris, was found in possession of a fake $100 and admitted to attempting to pass the bill at several locations for real money. He was found to have an outstanding traffic warrant and additionally charged with forgery of a financial instrument. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to two thefts Friday morning at 8:04. Reportedly, someone had stolen a Kubota UTV in the 1700-block of NE Loop 286. They had cut the lock on the gate to remove the UTV from the property. Also stolen was a trailer from 1800 NE 17th that was used to haul the UTV from the property. Officials later recovered the UTV in Pattonville. The investigations continue.

Paris Police met with a victim of stalking in the 300-block of E. Price St Sunday morning at 2:11. Reportedly, the father of the victim’s children had been harassing the victim numerous times over the past several days. The suspect was warned to stay away from the victim’s residence, and formal charges are being sought to charge the suspect with stalking. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested nine people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jul 14).