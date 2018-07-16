Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 16)

Jeremy Faulk

Friday afternoon, Paris Police worked an assault complaint in the 3700-block of Pine Mill Road. Allegedly Jeremy Faulk, 20, assaulted an elderly disabled person by pushing them down. The victim received a superficial laceration to the top of the hand. Officers arrested Faulk. He also disobeyed the officer’s commands and tried to pull away. They also charged him with a misdemeanor.

Friday morning a victim reported a vehicle burglary in the 3000-block of Abbott Lane. An unknown suspect took a .9mm handgun.

Friday afternoon, officers worked a welfare concern in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286. Police observed the subject of the welfare concern, who fled in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. They pursued the person until a ranking officer canceled the chase due to safety concerns.

The second theft of a vehicle occurred in the 1800-block of Clarksville. Someone took a 2009 Lexus which had been left unsecured with the engine running. Police later found it abandoned in Idabel.

A third vehicle was robbed in the 2500-block of N. Main. Reportedly an unknown black female had taken the 2015 Nissan Murano, and a credit card. Later the female suspect used the complainant’s card in the 2600-block of N. Main. Officers found the abandoned car in the 900-block of NE 7 ½ Street.

There was an assault in the 400 block of SE 9th. The known suspect struck the complainant with his fists and threatened them with a knife.

A report of shots occurred in the 500-block of Tudor. A known suspect had fired at a vehicle occupied by four females. The car received damage, but there were no injuries reported.

Police worked a robbery in the 100-block of SE 13th. Allegedly an unknown black male suspect had robbed the complainant at gunpoint.

Sunday police worked another theft of a vehicle in the 900-block of S. Main. Someone took the owners 2013 Blue Dodge Charger.

The Police Department was notified that allegedly a child under the age of 17 had been sexually assaulted by a known adult male.

Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jul 16).