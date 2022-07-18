Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 18)

Steven Marquestha Black

Paris Police arrested Steven Marquestha Black at 3:45 last Friday afternoon at George Wright Homes on several warrants, including three felony warrants that charged him with theft from a person, obstruction or retaliation, and assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Officers booked Black and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 400-block of SE 7th St Friday evening at 6:44. Someone stole their 2017 Honda Grom Motorcycle from their back porch. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:26 Saturday evening, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 2400-block of W. Cherry. While they were away from the residence, Someone pried open the back door and stole some prescription medication. The incident is under investigation.

Amanda Gail Gilbert

Paris Police arrested Amanda Gail Gilbert, 30, of Paris, in the 1100-block of NE 16th St at 9:43 Saturday night. Gilbert was stopped for a traffic violation, and she had an outstanding felony parole warrant. Officers booked Gilbert and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

David Lee Roth

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1900-block of W. Kaufman at 3:43 Sunday morning for a vehicle registration violation. The driver, David Lee Roth, 39, of Paris, had three outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. The felony warrant charged Roth with property theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and they placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1800-block of W. Kaufman Sunday afternoon at 1:52. Someone had kicked the back door in to gain access and had stolen some jewelry and two firearms. The investigation continues.

Connie Darlene Kelly

At 4:48 Sunday afternoon, Paris Police located Connie Darlene Kelly, 67, in the 100-block of NW 7th and found that she had an outstanding warrant charging her with criminal trespass. They booked Kelly and placed her in the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest and booking process, Kelly had possession of methamphetamine.

Hettie Marie Walters

Paris Police observed a female walking around a business in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave at 1:10 Monday morning. Hettie Marie Walters, 33, of Paris, told officers that she knew she had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. During the arrest, Walters also had possession of methamphetamine. Walters was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 242 calls for service and arrested 22 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 17).