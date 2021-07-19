Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 19)

Bradley Deen Scott

Paris Police stopped Bradley Deen Scott, 37, of Paris, for speeding in the 1000-block of Fitzhugh Ave at 10:34 Friday night. Scott had an outstanding parole violation warrant, officers arrested him, and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Teresa Lee Galyean

Officers arrested Teresa Lee Galyean, 50, of Bagwell, Texas, in the 4300-block of Bonham Friday afternoon at 2:45 on a felony probation warrant. The warrant stemmed from the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance conviction. Galyean was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen from the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave at 2:36 Saturday morning. They recovered it unoccupied in the 1600-block of NE 13th St. The investigation continues.

Justin Ellis Sessums

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1700-block of FM 195 for expired registration at 3:51 Saturday morning. The driver, Justin Ellis Sessums, 31, of Blossom, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Sessums is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police were dispatched to the area of the 500-block of Pine Bluff St at 4:17 Saturday morning about a city ordinance violation. The caller reported that an ATV was driving on the roadway. Officers located it in the 600-block of Tudor, where it was on its side. The driver was Robert James Anderson, 38, of Paris, and he was intoxicated with two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. They enhanced his charge to a felony. Anderson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jimmy Louis Morgan

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NE 5th Sunday morning at 9:28 for displaying expired registration. The driver, Jimmy Louis Morgan, 62, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Morgan was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested 14 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 18).