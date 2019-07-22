Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 22)

Robert Lee Garrett

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for not displaying a front license plate in the 2400-block of E. Price Friday night at 9:28. The driver, Robert Lee Garrett, 33, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was found to in possession of marijuana, a substance that he claimed to be THC oil, and several firearms. Garrett was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and unlawful carrying a weapon. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 300-block of NW 19th Friday evening at 7:45 about a disturbance. Reportedly, a male drove onto the property to confront the victim about a previous theft. During the confrontation, the suspect produced a pistol. Allegedly, the suspect pointed the gun in the direction of the victim. No one was injured in the encounter, and the investigation continues.

A female was observed placing a package of steaks inside her purse and not paying for them in the 1300-block of Clarksville Friday night at 9:21. The suspect was identified by surveillance video. Reportedly, the suspect has had at least three previous theft convictions making this offense a felony. The incident is under investigation.

Jaquell Damond Robinson

While patrolling through a parking lot in the 10-block of E. Hearn Saturday morning at 12:30, an officer observed two males sitting in a vehicle. The officer could smell marijuana and made contact with the occupants. The passenger, Jaquell Damond Robinson, 23, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant

charging him with continuous violence against the family. He was also found in possession of marijuana. Robinson was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. The other occupant was released.

Danetra Latonya McGill

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 6th Saturday morning at 1:51 for failing to use a turn signal. The driver, Danetra Latonya McGill, 41, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation. She was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900-block of SW 1st Saturday afternoon at 5:33. Reportedly, someone had entered the house and had stolen a Sony Playstation 4 video game console. The victim advised that he was out of town from Wednesday through Friday and the theft occurred sometime while he was gone. The incident is under investigation.

Jocelyn Michael Patterson

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286 Saturday evening at 6:13. Allegedly, Jocelyn Michael Patterson, 23, of Arthur City, Texas, had struck her boyfriend with her vehicle during an altercation. Patterson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police received a call in the 3200-block of N. Main St Saturday night at 11:59. It was reported that an unknown male had entered the store and gave the clerk a card reader stating that he had found it lying on top of one of the gas pumps. The card reader was determined to be a skimmer. The device was not attached to any of the gas pumps. They were checked, and no other devices were located. The investigation continues.

Rickey Don Fields, Jr.

Upon responding to a disturbance for the second time in two hours, Paris Police arrested Rickey Don Fields, Jr., 40, and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. It was reported that while Fields was in an argument with a family member, he produced a pistol stating that he would kill the victim. Officers placed Fields in the Lamar County Jail.

Edward Shawn Deal

Edward Shawn Deal, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested Sunday morning at 11:04 in the 800-block of Deshong Dr. on a parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Samuel Vernon Taylor

Samuel Vernon Taylor, 44, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 8:45 Sunday evening when officers responded to a report of criminal trespass. Reportedly, Taylor lived at the house but was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 251 calls for service and arrested 23 persons over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jul 21).