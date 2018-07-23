Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 23)

Saturday morning, Paris Police arrested Steven Bryant, 48, on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Kayla Childers

Friday evening, officers arrested Kayla Childers, 23, who reportedly was in possession of prescription medications not prescribed, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Russell Doss | Sama Nah

Officers made a traffic stop in the 400-block of W. Kaufman and arrested Russell Doss, 48, and Sama Nah, 37. Police arrested them for allegedly having a small amount of methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Summer Hillman

During a security check in the 300-block of Stone Ave., officers arrested Summer Hillman, 20, after finding him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Joby Turk | Darell Johnson

After a criminal trespass complaint, police arrested Joby Turk, 30, as a suspect in the 1500-block of Neathery. They also arrested Darell Johnson, 30, who reportedly had an outstanding felony motion to adjudicate warrant. Johnson also provided a false name to officers.

Police worked a burglary in the 700-block of SE 3rd. An unknown suspect entered the residence and took several items including tools and a television. The investigation is ongoing.

An unknown person burglarized a vehicle on Deshong Drive. The suspect took the owner’s purse. Later the unknown suspect attempted to use the complainant’s credit cards in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. The investigation is ongoing.

Another burglary occurred at a house in 200-block of NW 28th. A known suspect entered the complainant’s residence and took several keys. The investigation is ongoing.

Police worked a robbery in the 800-block of South Main. A known suspect had threatened the complainant with a knife and took the victim’s money. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 2000-block of Spur 139. An unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $10 bill at an unknown time during a transaction with the business. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 278 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jul 23).