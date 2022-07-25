Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 25)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 2100-block of Jackson Street at 7:52 Friday morning. Someone had entered their vehicle sometime during the night and had stolen a pistol, a pair of Rose gold Beats headphones, and an iPhone charger cord. The investigation continues.

Friday morning at 8:49, Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle burglary in the 300-block of NE 35th St. Someone had stolen a pistol from the vehicle’s console sometime during the night. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft in the lobby of the Police Department at 9:44 Saturday night. Someone had stolen a pistol from his residence sometime after July 1, 2022. The incident is under investigation.

Sunday morning at 9:35, the owner of a red Chevrolet Silverado pick-up reported it stolen from the 300-block of W. Center St. The owner had locked the vehicle inside a warehouse the night before. Someone removed a padlock from the door to gain access. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with a victim of an aggravated assault at the PRMC’s ER at 11:11 Sunday night. The 62-year-old victim reported that a known person had assaulted him with a metal pole in the 1300-block of NE 8th earlier in the evening. The victim sustained a few broken ribs. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 219 calls for service and arrested eight people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 24).

Note: The Battle of the Badges at the Love Civic Center was hugely successful last Wednesday. We had a total of 33 units donated. Thank you to everyone who came out in the heat and presented and the sponsor of the giveaways.

We are looking forward to another successful event next year.