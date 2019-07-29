Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 29)

Kenneth Crittenden

Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900-block of Pine Bluff. Officers made contact with the driver and noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from the car. Officers searched the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia and a firearm. The driver, Kenneth Crittenden, was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, a Class B.

Stacey Greene

Officers made contact with Stacey Greene in the 300-block of Stone Avenue. Greene was on the premises where he had previously been warned not to be. Greene was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass. Greene refused to be put into the patrol vehicle. He was charged with Resisting Arrest Search or Transport.

Karen Sarver

Officers were dispatched to 1800-Clarksville about a shoplifter and made contact with Karen Sarver. They found that she had stolen items from the business. Police placed her under arrest for Theft of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Donnie Teafatiller

Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700-block of Lamar. During the stop, a passenger was found in possession of methamphetamine. The passenger was identified as Donnie Teafatiller. Teafatiller was placed under arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 < 1gram.

Paris Police responded to 303 calls for service and arrested 11 people between Friday and Sunday (Jul 26-28).