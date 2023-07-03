Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 3)

The City of Paris wishes to remind all citizens of Paris and Lamar County that the possession of or use of fireworks is prohibited within the City of Paris by ordinance. Use of fireworks may result in a fine of up to $2,000.00 and the confiscation of the fireworks in possession.

Carlos Tremaine Davis

Last Friday morning at 9:52, officers arrested Carlos Tremaine Davis, 40, of Paris, after a patrolman stopped his vehicle in the 200-block of East Provine for failure to signal a turn prior 100 feet. Davis had three felony warrants out of Lamar County for Burglary of a Habitation and two counts of Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse.

John Wade Armentrout

Friday afternoon at 2:50, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Price on a two-occupant vehicle for failure to signal a turn before 100 feet. Driver John Wade Armentrout, 39, of Paris, had two Class “C” warrants from Paris Municipal Court. While searching Armentrout at the Police Department, officers found a baggie of methamphetamine in the bottom of his front right pocket. They additionally charged him with a Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Saturday morning at 2:22, Paris EMS, Fire, and Police responded to the 2800 block of North Main to a motor vehicle crash. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was on fire, and the accident ejected one person. The single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Juston Wayne Wilson, 23, of Powderly. n electrical junction box that controls the traffic lights at the intersection received damage. Wilson was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang and pronounced at 3:55 am. Bright and Holland Funeral Home was notified. Paris Police Accident Reconstruction Team arrived to process the scene and investigate.

Brandi Alyse Ellis

Police contacted a driver and a passenger in a vehicle in the 200-block of Bonham for failing to signal its lane change Saturday at 3:00 pm. Paris Officer smelled marijuana emitting from the vehicle ending in the arrest of the driver, Brandi Alyse Ellis, 33, of Paris, who stated they had “shrooms.” Officers located dried psilocybin mushrooms, a chocolate bar with psilocybin mushrooms, and a granola bar with psilocybin mushrooms. They booked Ellis into the Paris Jail for Manufacture-Delivery of a Controlled Substance, First Degree Felony.

Jamar Ja'Ra Rose

Saturday night at 8:44, officers made a traffic stop in the 100-block of NE 8th for a violation of no third brake light. Paris Patrol Officer contacted the driver and the passenger and detected marijuana. They arrested the driver, Jamar Ja’Ra Rose, 19, of Paris, and charged him with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine and Class “A” Possession of Dangerous Drug-Chlorzoxazone 500mg.

Paris Patrol Officer responded to the 2000 block of Fitzhugh Avenue about a burglary Sunday afternoon at 1:30. Burglary. The victim advised that sometime at night, someone had cut out a vertical section of a six-foot chain link fence, entered the property, compromised a lock on an enclosed construction trailer, and stole a $180.00 Heat Master Propane heater from inside the trailer. The officer observed the trailer doors wide open and the broken lock lying on the ground by the trailer.

Ocie Burnell McCuin

Sunday night at 7:14, police worked a disturbance in the 2100 block of Bonham St. It ended with the arrest of Ocie Burnell McCuin, 62, of Paris, who had an outstanding warrant for a Felony Parole Violation-Possession of Cocaine warrant and other misdemeanors warrants. His girlfriend reported that he assaulted her. She had numerous injuries all over her body and had several teeth knocked out. Officers also charged him with Assault Causes Bodily Injury. A report was also taken with McCuin being a victim of an assault, claiming injury by a claw hammer.

The Paris Police Department responded to 198 Calls for Service, arrested 15 adults, and made 67 traffic stops starting Friday and ending Sunday (Jul 2). The Paris Police Department will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2023.