Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 8)

Robert Douglas Wilson

Robert Douglas Wilson, 26, of Grand Prairie, was arrested at Saturday morning at 12:18 in the 100-block of N. Main. Wilson was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have possession of marijuana and ecstasy. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Grand Prairie. Wilson was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a forgery in the 900-block of Clarksville Friday morning at 9:02. Allegedly, three different persons had cashed four fraudulent payroll checks totaling over $3,000 from local businesses in June. They were later found to be written on accounts that do not exist. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police met with a victim of a robbery in the 1000-block of NE 17th Friday night at 9:20. Reportedly, the victim had agreed to sell a jacket through social media. The agreement was that the suspect would meet at the victim’s house for the exchange. The suspect grabbed the jacket and left the scene without paying. In the process of going, the victim was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle. The victim received minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.

An unknown white male attempted to use a fake $100.00 bill to purchase items at a store in the 3000-block of Bonham Friday night at 9:23. The clerk recognized the money as being counterfeit and refused to return the bill to the suspect. The suspect then reached across the counter and grabbed a real $100.00 and fled the store. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to an auto/pedestrian accident in the 1300-block of NE 8th Saturday morning at 3:22. Officers located a 20-year-old male lying in the street claiming to have been struck by a vehicle driven by an ex-girlfriend. The victim refused any medical treatment at the scene and was uncooperative with the investigating officers. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to an assault Sunday morning at 1:58 in the 2100-block of W. Sherman. It was reported by the female victim that her boyfriend had assaulted her by choking and then refusing to let her out of the house. She finally made it to a neighbor’s house and called for assistance. The suspect was not located at the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Steven Derrel Edwards

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave Sunday morning at 5:27. During the investigation, 38-year-old Steven Derrel Edwards, of Clarksville, was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Smith County revoking his probation and two warrants out of Titus County charging him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Edwards was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police received at least four different reports of fraud at various businesses where fraudulent $100 bills were either passed or attempted to be given to pay for items. We want to encourage all persons that handle money to be diligent in using the Dri-Mark pens to make sure that all bills are not bogus. If you encounter someone attempting to pass a fake bill, please do not return the money to the person that gave it to you and call the police department immediately. If at all possible, write down the suspect’s vehicle description and license plate number.

Keondre Markeith Jenkins

Keondre Markeith Jenkins, 23, of Paris, was arrested Friday afternoon at 1:51 at the Lamar County Probation office on a felony motion to revoke warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Charles Alexander Spradlin

Charles Alexander Spradlin, 29, of Paris, was stopped for a traffic violation Friday evening at 8:10 in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. He gave officers a false name and was later identified and found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was arrested and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 322 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 7).