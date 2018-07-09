Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 9)

Deshawn Alexander

Paris Police worked a suspicious vehicle in the 2200-block of Briarwood. They arrested Deshawn Alexander, 24, who reportedly was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a prescription bottle with no name attached.

Marcus Flowers

At 8:30 am Friday officers worked an illegal dumping complaint on W. Campbell. They arrested Marcus Flowers, 51, on an outstanding parole violation.

Friday afternoon, officers worked a burglary in the 3100-block of Clarksville and in the 1700-block of Fairfax. The first was a building. The second was a missing .9mm handgun from a vehicle.

Linzy Aaron

Saturday police arrested Linzy Aaron, 35, after a traffic stop. She was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. There was a small child in the vehicle, and they added abandon/endangering a child.

Eric Basham

Officers arrested Eric Basham, 18, as a suspicious person. He matched the description of a burglary suspect in the 1800-block of Clarksville were officers were still on the scene. Store video positively identified Basham. He was also the suspect in a second burglary in the 2000-block of Clarksville.

Charles Porter

Paris Police arrested Charles Porter, 63, on an outstanding parole violation. Saturday afternoon they arrested Juan Vega, 38, for disturbance and assault.

Two victims separately reported a possible known suspect had used their credit card. Later an unknown female paid for items using a counterfeit $20 bill in the 1500 block of Clarksville.

Authorities worked a burglary of a residence in the 1100-block of NW 13th.

Monday morning at 12:23 officers responded to the 900-block of Fitzhugh in regards to an assault. The known suspect had assaulted the complainant with a golf club causing lacerations to the complainant’s back and head. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 312 calls for service and arrested 23 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jul 9).