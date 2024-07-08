Paris Police Report For Monday, July 8

Officers stopped a vehicle last Friday for expired registration in the 300 block of SW 9th Street and made contact with Kevin Shawn Barrow. 37. Barrow had a syringe containing methamphetamine. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance and arrested him without incident.

On Friday, officers made a traffic stop in the 300 block of Tudor for failure to display a license plate. They pulled over the driver, Casey Dajuan Sanders, 45, and smelled Marijuana. Sanders admitted to having smoked Marijuana earlier. A search of his vehicle turned up prescription medications not prescribed to Sanders, Methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a bag of Marijuana, and other illegal narcotics. Sanders attempted to flee on foot, but officers took him into custody. While transporting Sanders to jail, officers observed him reaching into his pants. Another search uncovered more narcotics. They charged Sanders with Possession of a Controlled Substance a third time, Possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, Possession of Marijuana, and Evading Arrest or Detention.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 10 block of N. Main Street last Friday, driving with numerous equipment violations. The driver was Marcus Dewayne Smith, 31, who failed to stop until another police unit blocked his path in the 500 block of E. Hickory. They arrested Smith for Evading Arrest in a Vehicle. Smith had two previous convictions for Evading Arrest in a vehicle.

On Saturday, police arrested Joquan Deontrae Wallace, 29, on a warrant for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of N. Main. This arrest resulted from a 2022 case in which Wallace was a suspect in a forgery incident in which someone forged and passed stolen checks on a victim of an elderly individual. Police arrested another suspect last April 2023, and a third is still at large in the case.

Officers made 125 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, worked 47 City Ordinance Violations from July 3 to July 4, and answered 275 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull