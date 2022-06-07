Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 06)

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:12 pm, officers worked fraud in the 2800-block of Kessler Drive. The complainant advised that someone had opened up a credit card in her name and was making purchases. Paris Police will be reviewing the store camera footage to investigate the person using the card in the 2000-block of Spur 139.

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:58 pm, shots fired call occurred in the 2600-block of North Main Street, with someone possibly shot. One witness stated that a verbal argument ensued. One subject produced a semi-automatic pistol and shot at another subject’s feet. That subject picked up a stick from the ground and hit the shooter, causing a laceration, and police are investigating the incident.

Tara Dawn George

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:50 pm, several officers were dispatched to assist with shots fired call in the 2600-block of North Main Street. Tara Dawn George was determined to have two outstanding Class “C” warrants out of Paris Municipal Court during the investigation. When searched at the Paris Police Jail, a small baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine, was located in George’s front pants pocket. As a result, officers added another charge of Prohibited Substance/Item in Correction Facility.

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:33 pm, officers worked a Fight in Progress in the 1500-block of East Houston Street. Subjects advised they were fighting over money and hair. One victim reports the driver leaving the scene hit them with the vehicle causing minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Richard Lee Dodd

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:45 pm: Officer worked a terroristic threat in the 900-block of South Main Street. Police determined that the complainant wanted her ex-boyfriend arrested for trespassing her apartment. Police arrested Richard Lee Dodd in the 1700-block of Clarksville Street on a Parole Violation Warrant. Dodd had a small amount of a white crystal-like substance in a clear plastic baggie in his pocket. It tested positive for methamphetamine, leading to a second charge of Possession Controlled Substance less than one gram. Officers booked Dodd and transferred him to Lamar County Jail.

Robert Scott Sillivan

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:45 pm, police responded to the 3200-block of the Trail De Paris about a male on the trail, possibly under the influence of narcotics. Officers found Robert Scott Sillivan, who advised them that he had taken a break. Sillivan appeared to move slow and perhaps influenced by either drugs or alcohol. Sillivan had a medium-sized plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine in his pocket. The amount appeared to be more than what an average person would have on them for everyday consumption. It weighed 5.2 grams, charging Sillivan with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Saturday morning at 9:22, police worked a Burglary of a Building in the 600-block of NE 7th Street. The complainant advised that someone had taken his weed eater from an unlocked garage in the 600-block of NE 3rd. The subject reported that he also had a blower stolen from the same garage. They entered the item as stolen by its serial number into the state computer.

Saturday afternoon at 2:28, there was a disturbance in the 700-block of SE 3rd. The victim stated that her husband had choked her, pushed her head into the kitchen cabinets several times, and left the scene in a white truck.

Saturday afternoon at 3:07, police worked a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 400-Block of NE 24th Street. The victim believes that he may have left his car unlocked when a suspect entered and stole his Ruger 57. Another vehicle was missing a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm pistol in the 3600-block of Brownwood Dr.

Kenneth Ray Sims

Sunday morning at 4:52 in the 2500-block of N. Main, police arrested Kenneth Ray Sims for violating his parole. The Austin Parole Division issued the warrant.

David Ross Brooks

Sunday morning at 10:33, a Walmart employee waved down police point to David Ross Brooks, pushing a new bicycle. Brooks had stolen the bike, refused to stop, and began peddling faster. Brooks traveled through the parking lot of Walmart, Chisum Shopping center, under the loop on Lamar Ave, and across NE 35th onto Robin St., where the officer gave a foot chase and apprehended Brooks. They charged him with Evading Arrest/Detention With Priors Conviction and Theft of $100 to $750.00.

Sunday at 8:33 pm, police worked another vehicle burglary in the 3200-block of Allen Street, missing a Smith & Wesson .357. The owner advised that he attempted to enter his rental car earlier in the morning without success before going to church. He contacted a wrecker service to open the locked door. After gaining entry into the vehicle, his gun was missing.