Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 09)

Anthony Jabari Akens

Paris Police responded to the 4000-block of Old Clarksville Rd at 8:19 Friday morning. Officers located and observed a male person leaning into and taking items from a vehicle with a broken window. They arrested Anthony Jabari Akens, 34, of Paris. Akens gave the officers a false name and assaulted one of them. They charged Akens with assault on a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, fraud by possessing more than ten items of identifying information, fail to identify as a fugitive, and a parole warrant out of California. Akens is in Lamar County Jail.

Police arrested Rashad Shaquoy Wallace, 26, of Paris, Friday afternoon at 2:08 in the 1100-block of Fitzhugh Ave on a Lamar County warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family. Officers observed Wallace driving a vehicle, and they knew of his outstanding warrant. Wallace is in the Lamar County Jail. NOTE: No mugshot of this person is available.

Ladretcus Dshawn Gray

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of NE 25th Friday night at 10:42 for a defective brake light. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana and located over nine ounces inside the vehicle. The driver, Ladretcus Dshawn Gray, 30, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Jaylen Jamaal Henderson

Officers arrested Jaylen Jamaal Henderson, 19, of Paris, at 11:07 Friday night. They observed Henderson driving at an excessive speed on SE 33rd St. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to elude him by making several turns and turning off the headlights. He finally stopped in the 2700-block of Lamar and is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NE 12th at 10:37 Saturday morning for an expired registration violation. The driver, Nicholas Don Paul Johnson, 36, of Bogata, had marijuana and methamphetamine in his possession. He was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jimmy Dean Brown

At 1:49 Saturday afternoon, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of Pine Bluff for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath and then found cocaine. The driver, Jimmy Dean Brown, 63, of Paris, was arrested and charged with a controlled substance. Police booked him and placed him in jail.

Shan Carlyle Bryant

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NW 4th St Sunday morning at 10:02 for expired registration, and the officer observed the driver throw an object from the car before stopping. During the investigation, the driver, Shan Carlyle Bryant, 51, of Roxton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She is in the Lamar County Jail.

Christina Michelle Lovan

Officers stopped Christina Michelle Lovan, 29, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Clarksville Sunday morning at 10:55 after observing a passenger not wearing a seatbelt. Lovan gave the officer a false name because of two outstanding warrants. One warrant was out of Johnson County, Texas charging her with possession of a controlled substance, and the other was out of Henderson County, Texas, charging her with possession of a dangerous drug. Lovan is in Lamar County Jail.

At 5:06 pm Sunday, an officer observed a pedestrian crossing the 100-block of Pine Bluff by not using a crosswalk. A passing vehicle nearly struck the pedestrian. The officer soon identified the pedestrian as Jackie Edward Vanderburg, Jr., 48, of Lamar County. Vanderburg attempted to destroy a small baggie of synthetic marijuana and resisted arrest. The officer charged him with tampering with evidence with the intent to impair along with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested 21 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jun 7).