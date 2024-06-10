Paris Police Report For Monday, Jun 10

Last Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 10th for a traffic violation. The officer smelled marijuana while talking to the driver, Keithie Don Ellis, 50. Ellis admitted to having smoked marijuana shortly before the stop. Officers found a wallet in the passenger compartment containing 1.47 grams of Methamphetamine. Ellis claimed ownership of the Methamphetamine and confessed to having a pipe to smoke it in his sock. They recovered the pipe and charged Ellis with Possession of a Controlled Substance. The driver was released.

Sunday, an officer contacted Michella Rena Fellors, 49, while investigating a parking complaint. Fellors illegally parked in a vehicle and was a passenger. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search. Officers found Methamphetamine in the area Fellors was occupying. She admitted the drugs belonged to her. They arrested her for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Friday, officers received a complaint of Indecent Exposure in the 2600 block of N. Main. A male was exposing himself intentionally. Upon arrival, the officer observed the suspect, Joby Bryant Jordan, 32, leaving the area and ordered him to stop. Bryant left the area on foot before he could be apprehended. Officers contacted the complaining party, who checked the cameras and located Bryant going into the Subway restaurant in that area. Officers went to Subway and were able to extricate Bryant from the men’s room, where he had locked himself. They arrested Bryant for Indecent Exposure and Evading Arrest. Officers discovered that Bryant had a previous conviction on both charges and enhanced his charges.

Sunday, an officer stopped a vehicle for an unsecured seatbelt by the driver in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver was Devin Nathaniel Murray, 40. Murray had possession of a glass pipe commonly used to smoke Methamphetamine. Officers also found a handgun within reach of Murray, as well as two more handguns in the trunk of the vehicle. Murray had been previously convicted of a Felony and charged with a felony in Possession of a Firearm.

Saturday, officers arrested Tommy Lee Speed, 76, in the 800 block of Pine Bluff after they stopped him for a vehicle violation. He was found to be wanted on a warrant for Theft from a Person, a Felony. The warrant resulted from an exposure in August of 2023 in which Speed was the suspect in a property theft from a family member staying in an assisted living facility. Speed had allegedly stolen cash and jewelry from the victim. They processed him without incident.

Officers responded to a Burglary of Residence Saturday in the 1700 block of W. Henderson St. The victim stated they had left their home during the evening to take a friend home. At the same time they were out a possibly known subject forced entry into the residence by damaging the front door and breaking a table intentionally. The suspect also took a doorbell camera from the front door area of the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 74 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, and answered 298 calls for service over the weekend ending Jun 09.

Captain John T. Bull