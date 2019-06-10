Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 10)

Randy Calvin Kolvig

Paris Police arrested Randy Calvin Kolvig, 29, of Paris, Saturday afternoon at 3:19 in the 2800-block of Lamar Ave and charged him with felony theft. Reportedly, Kolvig had concealed items on his person before leaving the store without paying. During the investigation, Kolvig possessed at least two convictions for robbery, so, therefore, his charge was enhanced to a felony. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday evening at 7:03, Paris Police met with the owner of a business in the 4100-block of Lamar Ave who reported that they had found a “skimmer” on the gas pumps. The owner advised that he checks the gas pumps often and found that the door to the mechanical area had been pried open. When he opened the door, he found electronics that did not belong inside. The “skimmer” was removed and placed into evidence for further

investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft of a vehicle in the 3100-block of Dogwood Lane Saturday evening at 8:22. Reportedly, a Lincoln pickup had been stolen from the garage. The victim told officers that she suspected that a grandson had taken the vehicle. At 11:17 pm, officers returned to the scene to be advised that the pickup had been brought back. The investigation continues.

Roland Balderas Vasquez

Paris Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286 Saturday night at 9:01. It was reported that a Hispanic male was extremely intoxicated and was being fired from the company that he works for threatening other employees. The male was removed from the room that he was staying in and was awaiting a cab. The suspect, Roland Balderas Vasquez, 33, of Lampasas, Texas, later returned to the victim’s/bosses room and brandished a knife and threatened him. Vasquez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Damien Deshun Council

A traffic stop in the 500-block of NE 6th Sunday afternoon at 12:23, resulted in an arrest of Damien Deshun Council, 40, of Paris. Council was driving a vehicle and was observed not to use a turn signal. When the officer made contact with him, an odor of marijuana emitting from the car. When the officer searched the vehicle, over a gram of cocaine was discovered. Council was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Paris Police spoke with a victim about fraud at the Police Department on Sunday at 5:20 pm. The victim advised that she had received an invoice from a quick cash loan company stating that an account was overdue. The victim said that she had never taken out a loan from such a place. The victim suspects a family member that may have had access to her personal information was responsible for the fraud. The incident is under investigation.

Adriel Marke Woods | Amanda Rae Biggers

Paris Police arrested Adriel Marke Woods, 34, and Amanda Rae Biggers, 30, in the 2600-block of N. Main Friday evening at 6:30. Officers located both subjects inside a motel room and found that they possed several grams of methamphetamine. Biggers was found with two outstanding felony probation warrants. Both were arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Darnell Glover

Larry Darnell Glover, Jr., 30, of Hugo, was located in the 2600-block of N. Main and found to have methamphetamine and a pistol. He was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. He was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 274 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jun 9).