Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 12)

Immanuel Shermar Young

Last Friday morning at 9:50, a Paris Officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Someone altered the license plate with a black marker to show an expiration date of June 12, 2023. A small baggie with 17 and ½ alprazolam pills fell from the shorts of Immanuel Shermar Young, 24, of Paris, as he resisted arrest. Officers took Young into custody for displaying Fictitious License Plate, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, and Felony Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Friday afternoon at 2:21, a victim reported to a Community Service Officer that on Sunday, Jun 6, he accessed his banking app on his cellphone and noticed six charges to apple.com that were not his charges and not authorized by him. The payments totaled $130.29. The bank canceled his card, and police will investigate a Fraud Possession Use of Credit or Debit Card Offense.

Angela Kay Deloaach

Friday night at 8:46, police arrested Angela Kay Deloach, 50, of Paris, at her residence in the 300 block of East Price Street on three felony warrants, a Paris PD Warrant for Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance from a March 2023 investigation and two Motion to Revoke Warrants out of Lamar County for Driving While Intoxicated Third or more and Theft of Property under $2,500 two-more Previous Convictions.

Jose Roacha Silva

At 11:13 Friday night, officers picked up Jose Rocha Silva, 56, of Paris, at his residence in the 1500 block of West Shiloh on a felony warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14. The offense occurred in December of 2022.

Saturday morning at 5:52, a male victim arrived at a medical facility in the 800 block of Deshong Drive with a cut-slice wound to his left arm. He told a Paris Officer that he had been stabbed by his “significant other” at his residence in the 10-block of Northwest 17th Street. He said she was “spazzing out” at 3:00 am and cut him with a butcher knife.

Paris Officer attempted to execute a felony warrant Sunday night at 7:14 and arrest in the 2300 block of West Austin Street for two Counts of Injury To A Child. They observed the subject standing at the residence’s front door and advised him that he had an active warrant for his arrest. The person quickly shut and locked the front door, and the officer kicked the front door open and couldn’t find him. They observed several weapons in a closet. Additional officers arrived with a search warrant, and the subject is now being investigated for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, multiple drug violations, and Evading Arrest Detention With a Previous Conviction.

Joshua Lacairg Knight

Sunday morning at 10:30, a Paris Officer was dispatched to a hotel in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 and observed a female lying on the sidewalk bleeding from injuries to her facial area and requesting EMS. The police saw signs of an altercation inside the hotel room, where someone had knocked over and broken random items. Joshua Lacairg Knight, 25, of Collins, MS, left the scene but returned at 1:00 pm. Officers arrested him for Assault that Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and a Credit Card Abuse Warrant issued out of Scurry County, Texas.

A victim in the 1000 block of North Collegiate Street reported that someone had made unauthorized transactions to her food stamp card. Two transactions had occurred, one for $344.94 and the other for $165.88. Police took a Credit Card Abuse report.

Reggie Lamont McCarty

Sunday afternoon at 4:16, Paris Officers located Homeless Reggie Lamont McCarty, 46, in the 1500 block of N. Main Street, with stolen items in his backpack. It was after he had been observed on video shoplifting $58.83 in merchandise from a store in the 2300 block of North Main Street. While officers arrested McCarty, he spat his saliva and blood on two officers. They booked McCarty for Theft of Property under $2,500 with two-more previous convictions and two counts of Harassment of a Public Servant.

Over the weekend, the Paris Police Department responded to 224 Calls for Service, arrested 11 adults, and made 18 traffic stops ending Sunday (Jun 11).