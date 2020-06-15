Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 15)

Christopher Thompson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 3500-block of Clarksville Saturday afternoon at 2:25. The driver, Christopher Thompson, 27, of Paris, had an outstanding parole warrant out of Arkansas. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1400-block of SE 6th at 12:40 Friday afternoon. The victim reportedly heard a loud noise during the previous night and found nothing suspicious when he investigated. When he attempted to leave the residence in his vehicle on this date, he discovered that someone had shot his car twice, and one of the bullets had entered the engine causing significant damage. The incident is under investigation.

At 1:03 Friday afternoon, officers responded to an aggravated robbery in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave. A truck driver was reportedly delivering merchandise to a store in the 2400-block of Lamar and claimed that he had met a female on June 10 while getting fuel and exchanged phone numbers. After sending several texts to each other, the victim asked her if she wanted to ride with him while he made his deliveries. The female met him in the 2400-block of Lamar and got in the truck and waited while he finished that delivery. When the driver got in, the female pointed a pistol at him and demanded money. The driver took the gun away from the female, and she ran off. Someone saw her getting into a car with another person and fleeing the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Jonathan Michael Carico

Officers stopped Jonathan Michael Carico, 26, of Powderly, in the 1000-block of E. Houston for a traffic violation at 4:53 Saturday afternoon. Carico had several warrants. While inventorying the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine inside the car. They charged Carico with possession of a controlled substance, and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Delbert Seelye

At 11:35 Saturday night, Paris Police responded to criminal trespass in the 600-block of E. Price St. Allegedly, Delbert Seelye was knocking on the complainant’s door, and they wanted Seelye removed from the property. Officers located Seelye, and he attempted to hide a device that a person uses to smoke illegal drugs. Officers arrested Seelye on an outstanding warrant and added a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Courtney Tremayne Franklin, 36, of Paris, was arrested at 2:06 Monday morning in the 400-block of W. Kaufman St. Officers had responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of Bonham, and allegedly Franklin had stolen an AR-15 rifle from the complainant. Someone saw Franklin running from the scene, and police located and arrested him as a convicted felon and charged with theft of a firearm. They also added a felon in possession of a gun. The incident is under investigation. (NOTE: no mugshot available at this time)

Paris Police responded to 244 calls for service and arrested 11 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jun 14).